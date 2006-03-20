Picks and Pans Review: Miracle Workers

ABC (Mondays, 10 p.m. ET)

REALITY

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A man blind for 22 years regains sight in one eye after two surgeries, and in thanks says that he would wipe away tears of happiness—if only his ducts were capable of manufacturing and leaking them. But the audience cries for him. You’d have to be a bobble head made of concrete not to.

Workers is something like a medically humanitarian version of Extreme Makeover. Chronically ill patients lacking money for new treatments that would rescue them are cured by leading specialists. (According to The New York Times, the producers sought out cases with a likely 90 percent success rate.) Well, there are worse things a reality show could attempt, right?

If only we were spared the interruptions of the two doctors and two nurses who act as a sort of HMO chorus for the show, narrating not only medical but emotional histories. Dr. Redmond Burke, a pediatric cardiovascular surgeon so good-looking he could play a brilliant physician if he weren’t one already, is shown in the operating room vigilantly observing. In blue scrubs and with his tapered surgeon’s fingers pressed together in tense concern, he suggests a very tall Mother Teresa.



[]