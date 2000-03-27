Picks and Pans Review: Michael Caine, the Cider House Rules

Tom Cruise, Magnolia



Michael Clarke Duncan, The Green Mile



Jude Law, The Talented Mr. Ripley *



Haley Joel Osment, The Sixth Sense

My vote would go to Christopher Plummer for his silky impersonation of 60 Minutes reporter Mike Wallace in The Insider, but since Plummer wasn’t nominated, I’d like to see the Oscar handed to Jude Law. This English actor’s charismatic performance as a spoiled, rich American luxuriating in la dolce vita in 1950s Italy added badly needed zip to the overintellectualized Ripley. When his character departs the movie halfway through, the picture goes as limp as overcooked spaghetti.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS