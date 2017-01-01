Picks and Pans Review: Mexico

PBS (Wed., Nov. 16, 9 p.m. ET)

B-

At the start of this documentary series about our neighbor Mexico, the narrator says: “Few nations sharing a common border understand each other less.” True. But that alone is not reason enough to make a series; that is not message enough to fill three hours. Good documentaries about other lands—such as PBS’ South American Journey or Ring of Fire about Borneo or Fat Man on a Bicycle about Scandinavia—all manage to weave information and education around a unique perspective. This series merely gives us a chronology—lots of important facts and plenty of history that most of us do not know. But there is no viewpoint to hold it all together and hold our interest. Mexico is as informative and as dry as an encyclopedia.