Reba McEntire

McEntire comes up with an unusual assortment on her first seasonal album. There is Away in a Manger and I’ll Be Home for Christmas. There is also Happy Birthday, Jesus (I’ll Open This One for You) and a solemn recitation about a man waiting for God to appear, The Christmas Guest. McEntire sounds spirited—just the kind of person everyone wants to spend the holidays with. (MCA)