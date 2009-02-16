Picks and Pans Review: Melinda Doolittle

Chuck Arnold and Marisa Laudadio
February 16, 2009 12:00 PM

Coming Back to You |

R&B

Instead of trying to compete with the Rihannas of the world, American Idol alum Melinda Doolittle plays to her strengths as an old-school belter on her debut. The result leaves no doubt that Doolittle, third in Season 6 of Idol, should have whupped Jordin Sparks and Blake Lewis. Like a young Tina Turner, she can go from a slinky purr to a mighty, gospel-charged growl on vintage R&B numbers that’ll keep you coming back for more.

DOWNLOAD THIS: “Declaration of Love,” a Motown-meets-Stax jam

For more information on where to find our Download This picks, go to people.com/downloadthis

