Picks and Pans Review: Meego

CBS (Fridays, 8:30 p.m. ET)

D+

Should Robin Williams ever find himself idle, he just might return to the tube in a cross between Mrs. Doubtfire and Mork and Mindy. Till then we must settle for this tired sitcom, premiering Sept. 19. Bronson Pinchot (with a hint of his Perfect Strangers accent) stars as a not-so-alien extraterrestrial who lands in the suburbs and is drafted to serve as nanny to the three children of a doctor-widower (Ed Begley Jr., probably still mourning St. Elsewhere). No one on screen except Jonathan Lipnicki, the effervescent 6-year-old who plays the cutest kid, evinces great excitement over this unlikely turn of events. Maybe it’s all too familiar from TV.