Picks and Pans Review: Mccartney: the Early Solo Years

>After making his solo debut with 1970’s McCartney, it took Sir Paul another whole decade—during which he recorded with Wings—before releasing its sequel, 1980’s McCartney II. Both albums, featuring faves like “Maybe I’m Amazed” and “Coming Up,” have been reissued and still have quirky charms, as the whimsical DIYer plays all the instruments and sings all the parts (save for harmonies by late wife Linda). Along with remastered versions of the originals come bonus discs. The lushly packaged deluxe editions include a hardback book too. Sweet!