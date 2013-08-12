Picks and Pans Review: Matthew's Daring New Role

>What gave Matthew McConaughey the grit to lose 47 lbs. in three months? “If I didn’t, I wouldn’t do this role justice,” he says. In Dallas Buyers Club, out Dec. 6, he plays Ron Woodroof, a heterosexual Texas man with the AIDS virus who began smuggling unapproved drugs into the U.S. in the 1980s. At first intolerant of homosexuality, he helped scores of gay men. “He wasn’t a crusader,” says McConaughey. “He was an outlaw, a son of a bitch. It’s an incredible story about one man’s will to live and the injustices he brought to the surface that are still pertinent today.”