Picks and Pans Review: Matthew Broderick ... Is Buzzing About His Role in Bee Movie

Thirteen years after playing Simba in The Lion King, Matthew Broderick, 45, gets animated once again, as the voice of straitlaced bee Adam Flayman alongside friend Jerry Seinfeld in Bee Movie.

DID YOUR PAL JERRY SEINFELD MAKE YOU AUDITION FOR THE PART? Jerry saw me on a David Letterman interview, and I remember him saying he thought I was funny and that’s what he wanted. Then he called me and said, “You’re the guy.”

YOU PLAY A CONFORMIST BEE. DID YOU RELATE? It’s very scary to try something new. I’ve never wanted to do what everyone else is doing, but I have that side in me.

WHAT DID YOUR SON JAMES WILKIE, 5, THINK OF THE FILM? He seemed to get very into the story. He forgot that it was me. He related to Jerry’s character and knew which one I was but didn’t seem particularly interested that I had recorded it.

YOU AND WIFE SARAH JESSICA PARKER ARE FRIENDS WITH THE SEINFELD FAMILY. DOES JAMES WILKIE PLAY WITH HIS KIDS? Yes! They play together a lot, particularly in the summer because we live near each other in Amagansett [N.Y.].

GOT ANY DISH ON THE SEX AND THE CITY MOVIE THAT SARAH JESSICA IS FILMING? My wife is very happy doing it, but I don’t know much else.