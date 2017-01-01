Picks and Pans Review: Masterpiece Theater: the Last Place on Earth

PBS (Sun., Oct. 20, 9 p.m. ET)

C

The icemen cometh, goeth and talketh too much. This, the season opener of Masterpiece Theater, is the story of the race to claim the South Pole by British and Norwegian explorers in 1911. The first few hours are filled with enough high-minded, stilted dialogue to put you to sleep or into hibernation. There’s drama in the middle, as man and animal freeze their toes off once they arrive on ice—but not enough drama, since you’re sometimes not even told who’s where. The only really intriguing aspect of this six-and-a-half-hour minicicle is its portrayal of the British leader, Robert Scott, as an arrogant idiot and a pioneer in the Peter Principle. The smear may prove shocking for a British audience raised to regard Scott as a hero, but it won’t mean much to Americans.