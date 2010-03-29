Picks and Pans Review: Martha Stewart: An Ex-Pal's Take

>• When Martha Stewart was on trial in ’04 for lying about a stock sale, real estate agent Mariana Pasternak was forced to testify. Their friendship never recovered.

WHY WRITE A BOOK NOW?

I lost my best friend. The trial ruined my reputation, and I lost my business. I wanted to get my spirit back by recapturing our great times.

YOUR BEST MEMORIES?

We trekked the Galapagos, sailed the Nile. We talked a few times a day for 20 years. Martha can be harsh, but she is loving. You don’t make food for a living and not love.

A HARSH MOMENT?

One night Martha, her husband, Andy, my husband and I got a flat tire. The men were changing it in the rain, and Martha lowered her window and screamed at Andy, “Take off your coat, I paid $600 for that!” When, after plenty of such scenes, Andy left Martha, she was devastated.

WHEN DID YOU LAST SPEAK?

During the investigation of her case. I did not betray her—by law I had to testify. I hoped she would call, but she never did.

WON’T SHE FEEL BETRAYED BY YOUR BOOK?

Chances are. But it’s written with affection. And it has a message for women: Protect your friendships from failing. I couldn’t protect mine.