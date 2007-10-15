Picks and Pans Review: Malin Akerman Embraces Heartbreak

What’s it like to play the wife from hell in The Heartbreak Kid? The Swedish-Canadian actress, 29, tells all.

OKAY, HOW CRAZY IS BEN STILLER? He’s sweet and gentle. We had amazing conversations about life.

YOU PLAY A JILTED WIFE. EVER BEEN DUMPED? Of course! Everyone’s felt [heartbreak], whether it’s big or just a little bit crushing.

YOU’RE MARRIED TO MUSICIAN ROBERTO ZINCONE. WHAT’S THE BEST PART? It’s nice to say “husband.”

NEXT YOU’RE IN 27 DRESSES WITH KATHERINE HEIGL. DISH. She’s got a dirty mouth on her that you would not believe!