>In tough times, image matters more than ever, says publicist Howard Bragman, author of Where’s My Fifteen Minutes? He suggests learning from these stars:

• JOE THE PLUMBER Rule No. 1: Public images are no longer reserved for Hollywood stars.

• RICKI LAKE She shows you can turn your image around.

• WILL SMITH He’s comfortable in his skin. Know who you are—who has the time to fake it?

• ANGELINA JOLIE Just get out there and do something that helps other people. It comes back to you.