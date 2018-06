>• It’s rare that Madonna shares the mike on her own CD, as she does on Hard Candy’s “4 Minutes” and “Beat Goes On” (with Kanye West). Here are four other notable pairings: “Love Song” (1989), with Prince (right) “Justify My Love” (1990), with Lenny Kravitz “I’d Rather Be Your Lover” (1994), with Meshell Ndegeocello “Take a Bow” (1994), with Babyface