Picks and Pans Review: Lows in Acting for '88

>•Worst Actor: Judd Hirsch in Running on Empty—insufferably smug. Runner-up: Dan Aykroyd in The Couch Trip, The Great Outdoors and My Stepmother Is an Alien—a once-formidable comic in a triple skid.

•Worst Actress: Whoopi Goldberg in Clara’s Heart—a deplorable display of Oscar-begging histrionics. Runner-up: Cyndi Lauper in Vibes—acting is not one of the “true colors” on her rocker’s palette.

•Worst Supporting Actor: Timothy Hutton in Everybody’s All-American—as fake as his old-age makeup. Runner-up; Harvey Keitel in The Last Temptation of Christ—a street-talking Judas hard for even the Lord to forgive.

•Worst Supporting Actress: Anne Bancroft in Torch Song Trilogy—nonstop grating. Runner-up: Tahnee Welch in Cocoon: The Return—proving pretty isn’t everything.