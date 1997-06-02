Picks and Pans Review: Lovestruck

The Family Channel (Sun., June 1, 7 p.m. ET)

D+

Two words for this TV movie: bad aim. Venus (Suzanne Somers), goddess of love, orders her son Cupid (Tyler Noyes) to shed his eternally 12-year-old body, take the form of a handsome adult (Costas Mandylor) and shoot one of his aphrodisiac arrows into the heart of Emily (Cynthia Gibb), a lonely dental hygienist in Richmond, Va. The arrow misses Emily, ricochets around her apartment and strikes Cupid, who instantly falls in love with her. If he still looked 12, this romance would be unfit for the Family Channel.

Kiss and fade out? Not quite. Emily feels guilty when she finds out Cupid must forfeit his divine status if they become a couple. “Let me understand this,” she says. “You’re supposed to choose between eternal life without me and eventual death with me?” Hey, she’s not that attractive.