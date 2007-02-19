Picks and Pans Review: Lover of Unreason

by Yehuda Koren and Eilat Negev

BIOGRAPHY

She was the “other woman” who supposedly shattered the stormy marriage of poets Ted Hughes and Sylvia Plath. But for decades, Assia Wevill has been missing from the story. Exquisite and unconventional, Wevill was an advertising ace and blossoming writer, but she was forever haunted by Plath’s specter. She moved with Hughes into the London apartment where Plath had killed herself in 1963, and in 1969, at 42, Wevill gassed herself and her 4-year-old daughter with Hughes—a child Hughes never truly acknowledged. Authors Koren and Negev drew on Wevill’s diaries and papers from the Hughes and Plath archives; Negev also nabbed a rare interview with Hughes before his 1998 death, where he finally (obliquely) discussed Assia. While neither Hughes nor Wevill comes across as likable (Hughes is a brute, and the mercurial Wevill is maddening), their life together is a roadside wreck, and you can’t tear your eyes away.



