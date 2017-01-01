Picks and Pans Review: Love & Hope & Sex & Dreams

BoDeans

Can we see some ID, fellas? Something with a home address? This quartet claims to hail from Waukesha, Wis., but their lean brand of cactus-country rock has all the earmarks of originating around the banks of the Pecos. Producer T-Bone Burnett captures a hungry sound on the band’s debut. The BoDeans’ distinctive harmonies and commingling of electric and acoustic guitars are appealing, especially on Fadeaway and Angels. They show a knack for being creative without getting fancy with Rickshaw Riding, on which an Oriental guitar motif is shadowed by a reedy flute sound. Sammy Lianas handles most of the vocals. Though he has the most scrunched-up nasal tone since Sonny Bono was popular, his untutored voice grows on you. Like the album, his sound is simple and self-assured. (Slash/Warner Bros.)