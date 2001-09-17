Picks and Pans Review: Love and Theft

Bob Dylan (Columbia)

Album of the week

At 60, Bob Dylan still hasn’t cleared his throat: His voice is like a stretch of unpaved road churning through sagebrush and Joshua trees. Which is to say, better than ever.

His last album, Time Out of Mind (1997), sounded like a postcard from the cemetery. Now Dylan is shaking off the tombstone blues; at times he is coltish, toying with words, cracking jokes (“Po’ boy…call down to room service/ Says, ‘Send up a room’ “) and reflecting on love—not always ruefully. He even tosses in what sounds suspiciously like a serenade (“Moonlight”).

There is one great track: the mandolin-sweetened “Mississippi,” a song about regret, longing (“I’m gonna look at you till my eyes go blind”) and finally hope (“Stick with me baby…/ Things should start to get interesting right about now”).

Other tunes are tangled up in blues, country, even rockabilly. The effect is loose, like a southern bar band staying late for friends; the lyrics are mostly playful, unstudied. “You’re gonna need my help sweetheart/ You can’t make love all by yourself,” Dylan taunts in “Lone-some Day Blues”; “I’ve still got a dream that hasn’t been repossessed,” he crows in “Bye and Bye.” This is the 43rd record of Dylan’s career. May it mark the halfway point.

Bottom Line: Freewheelin’