So you think you’re a good ole person, eh? Well, how did Ernest Tubb acknowledge his fans’ applause? (He showed the back of his guitar, on which “thanks” was written.) What is the stage name of Virginia Hensley? (Patsy Cline) And, of course, what musical instrument is Louise Mandrell best known for playing? (Fiddle) Tough yet within reason, this game is more fun than a barrelful of rhinestones and a bucketful of glue. (Love My Music, Inc., P.O. Box 3500, Nashville, Tenn. 37219, $22.95)