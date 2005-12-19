Picks and Pans Review: Look Back

Eurythmics

Here come the Eurythmics again: Eighties pop icons Annie Lennox, 50, and Dave Stewart, 53, have teamed up once more for the greatest-hits disc Eurythmics Ultimate Collection.

“SWEET DREAMS” (1983) “I was thinking about aspirations and how everyone on the planet has a sense of what their life’s purpose is,” says Lennox. ” ‘Everybody’s looking for something.'”

“WOULD I LIE TO YOU?” (1985) “We both grew up listening to great Stax and Motown records,” says Stewart. “We loved R&B, so we thought, ‘Let’s make a tribute to it.'”

“HERE COMES THE RAIN AGAIN” (1984) “We were looking out the window in a hotel room overlooking Central Park,” recalls Stewart. “It started to get really gray outside, and that’s when we came up with it.”

“SISTERS ARE DOIN’ IT FOR THEMSELVES” (1985) “We flew out to meet Aretha Franklin in Detroit, and she’d made some chicken,” says Stewart. “But Annie was not eating meat at the time, so I had double.”

“WHO’S THAT GIRL?” (1984) “Annie and I lived together as a couple for about four years, broke up and formed Eurythmics, and then wrote 150 songs about the breakup,” explains Stewart. “This is one of those.”