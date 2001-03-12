Picks and Pans Review: Live with Regis and Kelly

Syndicated (check listings)

Show of the week



STARS “1”

I don’t know a Libra from a Leo, but I find merit in an astrologer’s report that Regis Philbin read on the air last month shortly after All My Children’s Kelly Ripa became his cohost on this syndicated morning program. The not-so-scientific study determined that Philbin and Ripa share a basis for “enjoyable conversation.” Ripa displays some of the perkiness of Philbin’s longtime partner, Kathie Lee Gifford. Happily, however, she seems less self-involved. “I just hope the rest of America doesn’t grow as sick of me as I am,” she cracked during her first official week on the job. Ripa needs to express herself more—just as Philbin needs to listen to her with both ears—but she shows a knack for injecting a few words without breaking Reege’s rhythm. Whether he’s raving about his wife’s succulent osso buco or ragging helpless executive producer Michael Gel-man, Philbin on a roll is the closest thing to a one-man talk show since Tom Snyder left late night. And his fans wouldn’t have it any other way.

Bottom Line: Pairing holds promise