Picks and Pans Review: Live with Regis and Kelly

Terry Kelleher
March 12, 2001 12:00 PM

Syndicated (check listings)

Show of the week

STARS “1”

I don’t know a Libra from a Leo, but I find merit in an astrologer’s report that Regis Philbin read on the air last month shortly after All My Children’s Kelly Ripa became his cohost on this syndicated morning program. The not-so-scientific study determined that Philbin and Ripa share a basis for “enjoyable conversation.” Ripa displays some of the perkiness of Philbin’s longtime partner, Kathie Lee Gifford. Happily, however, she seems less self-involved. “I just hope the rest of America doesn’t grow as sick of me as I am,” she cracked during her first official week on the job. Ripa needs to express herself more—just as Philbin needs to listen to her with both ears—but she shows a knack for injecting a few words without breaking Reege’s rhythm. Whether he’s raving about his wife’s succulent osso buco or ragging helpless executive producer Michael Gel-man, Philbin on a roll is the closest thing to a one-man talk show since Tom Snyder left late night. And his fans wouldn’t have it any other way.

Bottom Line: Pairing holds promise

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now