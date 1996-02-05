Picks and Pans Review: Listen to My Heart

Nancy LaMott

This CD, LaMott’s fifth, was to be her breakout album. Sadly, however, on Dec. 13, the dusky-voiced New York cabaret singer succumbed to uterine cancer at age 43.

From the first notes of the title song, LaMott bares her musical soul. She endows lyrics with the vulnerability of Sinatra at his best; her musical dexterity recalls Streisand at hers. LaMott goes on to enrich Johnny Mercer and Richard Whiting's "Have You Got Any Castles, Baby?" with subtle phrasing, and to cajole Irving Berlin's "I Got the Sun" into a jazzy, bittersweet confection. Most haunting of all is her ethereal interpretation of a pairing of "Out of this World" and "So in Love." Heart stands as an eloquent memorial to a talent stilled too soon.