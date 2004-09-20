Picks and Pans Review: Lax

In this sprightly ensemble series set at L.A. international airport, there’s never a dull moment: a bomb scare in the terminal, drunken Serb pilots taxiing for takeoff, a runaway dog on the runway and Heather Locklear dashing everywhere. Frankly I’d settle for just watching Locklear. Two years after helping keep Spin City aloft, she’s back, sexy as ever, as Harley Random, LAX‘s airfield chief, caught up in a power struggle with terminal manager Roger De Souza (L.A. Law alum Blair Underwood). The banter between sassy Harley and slick Roger (“Mr. Bleached Teeth,” she calls him) sets the light-hearted tone for the Sept. 13 opener, in which an attendant on a delayed flight wails, “The passengers are throwing peanuts at us.” Pass the nuts and give us more Heather.