Picks and Pans Review: Lacy J. Dalton

Lacy J. Dalton

Another one of those overnight successes who have been struggling for years, Dalton, 33, has been trying fitfully to make a career of it ever since dropping out of Brigham Young University. Born in a farming and mill area of Pennsylvania, she has acquired a casually twangy honky-tonk sound reminiscent at times of Kitty Wells. Dalton writes agreeable country tunes and has rounded up a most literate group of lyricist collaborators. Mary McFadden put the words to Crazy Blue Eyes, Dalton’s breakthrough hit last year. Both that single and one from the 1980 charts, a nicely updated Tennessee Waltz, are on this LP, along with aggressive rockers like Carolina Come-On and weepers like Losing Kind of Love. Working with a group of Nashville studio regulars—notably Charlie McCoy on harmonica—Dalton has produced an LP rarely equaled in recent country music.