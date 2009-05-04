Picks and Pans Review: Lacey Chabert Becomes Bridezilla!

Jason Lynch, Lesley Messer, Jennifer Garcia, and Brenda Rodriguez
May 04, 2009 12:00 PM

>• The Party of Five and Mean Girls grad, 26, plays a berserk bride-to-be in Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (out May 1).

YOU AREN’T MARRIED. HOW WAS FAKING IT ON FILM? I’m the type of girl who’s thought about her wedding since she was 5. It was so much fun to put on the dress and the veil!

HOW DO YOU PICTURE YOUR NUPTIALS? I’ve always imagined a huge wedding. But after filming this movie and seeing the amount of time put on the details, I can see myself almost eloping.

CAN YOU SEE MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY AS YOUR REAL BROTHER-IN-LAW? No. Women in my family would never leave him alone!

