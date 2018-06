Showtime (Sun., Aug. 13, 8 p.m. ET)

A-

In this intriguing futuristic fable based on a Vonnegut short story, the most prized ideal in the year 2053 is absolute uniformity. One young man (Rudy’s Sean Astin) is, to his enormous chagrin, an overachiever in a dumbed-down world. Look for droll cameos from Sean’s father, John Astin, Howie Mandel, Andrea Martin, Buck Henry and others.