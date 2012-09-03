Picks and Pans Review: Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard
>PARTNERS IN CRIME
DAX PLAYS A GETAWAY DRIVER IN HIT & RUN. ARE YOU A NERVOUS PASSENGER?
Following
Kristen: My adrenaline no longer spikes with Dax. I zone out.
Dax: Even at top speed, she’s cool as a cucumber.
WHEN ARE YOU TWO GETTING MARRIED?
Kristen: Once they legalize marriage for everyone.
Dax: [Big weddings] are not our jam. Ours will just be a small orgy with family and friends.
AND AFTER THAT?
Dax: We’d love to get out of the film and TV business and get into the petting zoo business.
Kristen: We’re actors now, but once we procreate, we’ll become a circus.