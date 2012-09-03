Picks and Pans Review: Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard

>PARTNERS IN CRIME

DAX PLAYS A GETAWAY DRIVER IN HIT & RUN. ARE YOU A NERVOUS PASSENGER?

Kristen: My adrenaline no longer spikes with Dax. I zone out.

Dax: Even at top speed, she’s cool as a cucumber.

WHEN ARE YOU TWO GETTING MARRIED?

Kristen: Once they legalize marriage for everyone.

Dax: [Big weddings] are not our jam. Ours will just be a small orgy with family and friends.

AND AFTER THAT?

Dax: We’d love to get out of the film and TV business and get into the petting zoo business.