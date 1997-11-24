Picks and Pans Review: Kiss or Kill

Matt Day, Frances O’Connor

Kiss or Kill is the apt title of a well-constructed murder mystery from Australia. Before this spiky little movie is over, its attractive, talented leads (Day and O’Connor) will do both. Playing a couple of grifters on the run after one of their marks dies accidentally, the duo drive across the outback pursued by detectives and an ex-pro athlete who is after an incriminating videotape he thinks they have. As the corpses pile up, so do the couple’s questions and doubts about each other.

Kiss or Kill harks back to both Bonnie and Clyde and Badlands, but writer-director Bill Bennett (taking a big step forward from the whiney Two If By Sea) has made a film that’s strikingly his own. (R)