Picks and Pans Review: Kings Island, Ohio

The College Football Hall of Fame is rah-rah, though it doesn’t have the old Texas Christian University pom-pom cheerleader Betty (Eight Is Enough) Buckley. It encourages a lot of fan participation—a field goal kicking test, for instance, and computers offering trivia exams. It also houses tributes to the 493 enshrinees; uniforms of Bronko Nagurski and Red Grange; a motorized statue of Knute Rockne that gives a “win one for the Gipper” speech, and a historic tunnel tracing football back to 478 B.C. and the ancient Greek game of harpaston. No mention is made of whether Greek schools offered harpaston scholarships.