Picks and Pans Review: Killing the Dream: James Earl Ray and the Assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr.

by Gerald Posner

Who killed Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. 30 years ago? James Earl Ray pleaded guilty to shooting King and, despite recanting his confession in 1969, was in prison for the crime until his death from liver disease on April 23. But King’s widow and son insist Ray was merely a patsy in a sweeping murder conspiracy.

Hogwash, says lawyer Posner, who in 1994’s Case Closed debunked theories about JFK’s assassination. Here he demolishes Ray’s shifting claims and alibis by reconstructing his activities in the months prior to King’s death. Posner’s convincing conclusion: Ray, a small-time loser, most likely killed King on his own. (Random House, $25)

Bottom Line: Solid sleuthing, arrestingly presented