Picks and Pans Review: Just a Little Harmless Sex

Alison Eastwood, Robert Mailhouse, Kimberly Williams, Jonathan Silverman

In a film only erring husbands could love (schedule that White House screening now), a married man (Mailhouse) seeks his wife’s forgiveness after he is caught in a compromising position. Driving home after a night out at a Los Angeles strip club with the boys, he plays good Samaritan and picks up a stranded motorist. She is a prostitute, a fact he learns only after he allows her to physically express her gratitude and the cops catch them in the act. He is arrested, and his wife (Eastwood, daughter of Clint) is not amused. All of which happens during the opening credits of Just a Little Harmless Sex. What follows, as directed by Rick Rosenthal (American Dreamer), is a talky comedy drama in which the hubby whines to his buddies, the missus whines to her gal pals and everyone ends up at the same bar flirting with one another and with strangers while sorting out their love lives.

The gimmick here is in the screenplay. The men’s scenes were written by a man, Roger Mills, while the ladies’ were penned by a woman, Marti Noxon. Then the two collaborated on the co-ed sections. But no matter who wrote what, the end result plays like a smarmy TV movie. The ensemble cast is in there pitching, but doesn’t manage to get much over the plate. (R)

Bottom Line: Harmless, but charmless