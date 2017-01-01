Picks and Pans Review: Jury Duty

ABC (Sun., Jan. 14, 9 P.M. ET)

D+

It’s a trite TV tradition. Commission some flimsy comedy movie and stock it with a bunch of your series regulars. NBC did it earlier in the season with Class Cruise. ABC responds with this courtroom farce starring (sic) Bill Kirkenbauer, Ilene Graff, Jacklyn Zeman, Alan Thicke, Tracy Scoggins, Heather Locklear, Reginald VelJohnson, Lynn Redgrave and, playing four roles, Bronson Pinchot. (That’s no big thrill. Pinchot does the same thing in a much more compressed manner in a recent music video for the Temptations.) The high jinks surrounding this embezzlement trial are silly and predictable (with the requisite romantic entanglements), but at least director Michael (Carwash) Schultz keeps things moving along at a steady clip. Personally, when it comes to funny juries, I’ll take the Newhart episode in which Dick is the foreman of a group that’s hopelessly deadlocked because one very lonely guy just doesn’t want to go home.