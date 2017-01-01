Picks and Pans Review: Joyride

In this low-budget, oddly endearing attempt to cash in on the popularity of The Van, a trio of innocent-faced, foul-mouthed kids take off from California’s San Fernando Valley for Alaska in a converted Pontiac hearse. What salvages the flick, produced by Bruce Cohn Curtis, great-nephew of Columbia mogul Harry Cohn, are finely tuned performances by four second-generation actors: Desi Arnaz Jr., Robert Carradine (another Carradine!), Tippi Hedren’s daughter, Melanie Griffith, and Anne Lockhart, daughter of June. (R)