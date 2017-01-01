Picks and Pans Review: Jim Henson's Mother Goose Stories

Disney (Weekends, 8:30 A.M. ET)

B

The first of what will no doubt be a host of posthumous Jim Henson projects is this Saturday and Sunday morning entry directed by Henson’s son Brian.

Mixing puppetry with live action, the show spins stories, inspired by Wizard of Oz author L. Frank Baum’s Mother Goose in Prose, a retelling of well-known nursery rhymes like Humpty Dumpty, Wee Willie Winkie and Little Bo Peep.

The program isn’t cheekily clever enough to constitute one of Henson’s proudest hours (or half hours, for that matter), but it’s often whimsically amusing, and many of the puppets are memorably vivid. If only they would drop Mother Goose and her obnoxious little goslings, who introduce the three segments that make up each episode.