“After dancing for Janet Jackson, it’s like, ‘Where do you go from here?'” says Step Up‘s Dewan, 25, a former backup dancer who toured with Diddy and ‘N Sync. Now she’s teaching Hollywood a step or two, like her tango with Antonio Banderas in Take the Lead. With a role in The Grudge 2 up next, the actress misses her old moves: “Except for in movies, I haven’t danced in years.”