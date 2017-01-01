Picks and Pans Review: James Dean: a Portrait

by Roy Schatt

Schatt, a New York photographer, was a friend of Dean, the brooding ’50s actor who died in 1955; he took many of the darkly scary shots that helped define Dean’s image. But the most interesting aspect of this book—other than a chatty introduction in which Schatt discloses, among other things, that Dean ate catsup on peanut butter sandwiches—is the photographs Dean himself took of Schatt and such mutual friends as Jo Van Fleet and Martin Landau. While some are serious, starkly lit portraits, others—such as one of Landau standing in front of mounted bull’s horns, looking as if they were coming out of his head—show that Dean had a sense of humor. (Delilah, $8.95)