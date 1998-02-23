Picks and Pans Review: Jackie After Jack

by Christopher Andersen

It would hardly have been shocking to learn that, beneath her ultrachic veneer, the late Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis had a blemish or two, perhaps a few personal issues to contend with. Unfortunately for her many admirers—and for anyone who doesn’t care to see the private lives of leading citizens picked clean—the author of this bio didn’t stop at a blemish or two. According to Andersen, the former First Lady was—in alphabetical order—anorexic and bulimic, a battered wife, a chain-smoker, a gold digger, an obsessive spender and a speed addict. Not to mention a serial flirt who trysted with—again, alphabetically—Warren Beatty, Marlon Brando, Bobby Kennedy and Frank Sinatra.

If this sort of dirt-digging is for you, then you’re bound to enjoy Andersen’s book, a sequel to his equally unflattering 1996 bestseller Jack and Jackie. The author of 18 books, including bios of Madonna and Michael Jackson, Andersen draws on FBI documents and interviews with Jackie pals like Gore Vidal to create his sordid portrait. Among the lowlights: Jackie bedding Brando months after JFK’s death; Jackie taking steroid and amphetamine injections; Jackie callously shopping and dining out while others gathered at the deathbed of her husband, Aristotle Onassis (who, we are told, struck his wife and bragged about it).

Forget about scholarly analysis or psychological insight; there’s no denying, however, that Andersen’s scavenged clues to the reality behind the Jackie myth make for compelling reading. (Morrow, $25)