>• The Charisma bedding pitchwoman, 27, advises Dad on Celebrity Apprentice.

EVER THINK GOSSIP GIRL IS YOUR STORY? Not at all. It’s a total parody, but I find it to be unbelievably funny.

DO YOU SHARE DAD DONALD’S GUSTO FOR FIRING PEOPLE? I don’t think anyone likes to fire somebody. You’d have to be a little bit sick. But you need to do it.

HAS THE ECONOMY CRIMPED YOUR LIFESTYLE? No. I didn’t live in a very ostentatious manner.