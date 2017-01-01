Picks and Pans Review: Irish Music and America...a Musical Migration

The Disney Channel (Thurs., March 17, 10:05 p.m. ET)

A-

Okay, you’ve watched John Wayne in The Quiet Man for the 37th time. Now how do you cap off your Saint Patrick’s Day viewing? Sure and you couldn’t do any finer than this lilting video rhapsody, narrated by Emmylou Harris. It tells the story of how traditional Irish music traveled to this country in steerage and began to shape and influence our musical forms, from bluegrass, folk and country to rock.

The program includes interviews with, among others, the Everly Brothers and U2’s Bono (in a more decorous mood than he was in at the recent Grammy Awards). And there’s lots of glorious music. One highlight is a snippet of Richard Thompson singing his “Dimming of the Day.”