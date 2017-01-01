Picks and Pans Review: In the Best of Families: Marriage, Pride and Madness

CBS (Sun., Jan. 16, 9 p.m. ET)

A-

When the daughter of a prominent North Carolina family (Kelly McGillis) is divorced by her dentist husband (Keith Carradine), she comes unglued and starts spending more and more time with her strange cousin (Hairy Hamlin), a gun nut with a loose grip on reality. By the time authorities begin scrutinizing this odd couple, five innocent people have been murdered and more are in imminent danger. The twisted, tragic and well-acted movie, which is based on actual events, culminates on Tuesday night with the odd spectacle of TV’s first low-speed chase.