Picks and Pans Review: In Pieces

Garth Brooks

Back from a six-month, self-imposed hiatus, Brooks is leaner, grayer under that Stetson, a settled family man (he says), and, clearly, a seasoned performer on this slick sixth album. While more enterprising than his earlier releases, with its musical compass pointing in directions that range from honky tonk and bluegrass to pop and rock, this recording is not likely to alienate the multitudes who have bought more than 31 million albums (not to mention T-shirts, mugs and other assorted Garthabilia).

More showman than Shakespeare, Brooks gets of to a kicky start with “Standing Outside the Fire,” a ditty (with Trisha Yearwood harmonies) whose charm lies more in its delivery than its lyrics. Me is more eloquent on the quiet tune “One Night a Day,” backed by Bobby Wood’s unadorned piano and Jim Horn’s bluesy sax. Brooks and his band start cooking on the rousing yee’haw single, “Ain’t Going Down (Til the Sun Comes Up),” but boil over on “The Red Strokes,” an overwrought song of passion. (“Steam on the window, salt in a kiss. Two hearts have never pounded like this.”)

The album’s high point, “Callin’ Baton Rouge,” has more bounce than a bad check, along with fine fiddling from New Grass Revival’s Sam Bush. And just to prove that at heart he hasn’t strayed too far from his country roots, Brooks winds down with a typical yip-pee-ki-yi-yay “Cowboy Song.” Fans who come to this banquet are not likely to go home hungry. (Liberty)