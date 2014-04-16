Picks and Pans Review: In His Own Words

>”This song is about not fitting in. It’s about being misunderstood. It’s about the fact that when I was in middle school and high school, I had the most wonderful, supportive parents in the world, and I was making music every weekend—I had a little studio in my room, and I had a band I worked with—but even with all that, those were some of the most incredibly dark days. I was so awkward, and I was an outcast. I know how much it can affect you when you don’t have somebody to tell you, ‘This is simply a chapter, this is not the story of your life.’ I’ve gone through bullying in different ways, but I see it now as character-building. Now I can look back on the stuff I went through, and I can see I would have never been who I am without it. The goal of the song was to give hope to people going through that.”