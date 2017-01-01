Picks and Pans Review: If You Could See What I Hear

Too cute and insufficiently touching, this story of a young blind man could be dismissed as ludicrously implausible were it not for the fact that it is based on the real experiences of Boston-born folk singer Tom Sullivan. Even so, as cinema we’re not talking triumph. Sullivan, overplayed by Marc Singer with a jerking, goony, uningratiating fierceness, refuses to accept his blindness, which was caused just after his birth by too much oxygen in a faulty incubator. His compensations are phenomenal: He jogs, putts like Nicklaus, wrestles on his Providence College team, sings in clubs, studies psychology, expertly tosses darts in Irish pubs, skydives and drives a friend’s sports car. He scores so effortlessly with women that his sidekick, R.H. Thomson, ponders cruising with a white cane to improve his sex life. Sullivan eventually falls in love with a black student keyboardist, Shah Belafonte Harper, who is much more exciting to look at than to listen to. This may be Sullivan’s saga, but director Eric Till has portrayed him as if he were making You Light Up My Life as Told to the Preppy Handbook. There are so many cheap sight gags and oh-my-gosh faux pas that, though the heartwarming climax proves love is blind, it also shows this film is lame. (PG)