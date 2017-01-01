Picks and Pans Review: If My Heart Had Windows

Patty Loveless

The title tune, by Dallas Frazier, suggests, “If my heart had windows/ You’d see a heart filled with love just for you.” It’s impossible to hear the tune without rewriting: “If my heart had windows/ You’d see the blood and aortas and stuff.” Except for that bit of country cardiology and a couple of derivative arrangements, one can’t take exception to Loveless’s second album. (Whoever did the introduction to A Little Bit in Love might listen some time, if they haven’t already, to Eddie Rabbitt’s I Love a Rainy Night.) Loveless again displays an easy versatility, from such gentle country rock as Karen Staley’s So Good to Be in Love to Curtis Wright’s sighing ballad You Saved Me, which benefits from Mac McAnally’s harmony vocal. There’s a relatively unfamiliar Hank Williams song, I Can’t Get You Off of My Mind, too. Don’t come to this album expecting to discover any miraculous new dimensions in popular music; don’t come expecting anything less than a real pleasure either. (MCA)