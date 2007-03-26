Picks and Pans Review: I Think I Love My Wife

Chris Rock, Kerry Washington, Gina Torres



COMEDY

Chris Rock deserves a tip of the beret for I Think I Love My Wife, his often amusing, occasionally touching Americanized version of French director Eric Rohmer’s classic 1972 bonbon, Chloe in the Afternoon. But Rock, who wrote, directed and stars in this comedy about a husband harboring lust in his heart for another woman, also earns himself a solid smack with a stale baguette. Why? For the times when, in pursuit of a cheap laugh, he stoops to easy, vulgar jokes such as an extended bit about Viagra-induced priapism.

Wife is wildly uneven, though easy to root for. Still more of a likable wiseguy than an accomplished actor, Rock plays Richard Cooper, an investment banker who commutes daily to Manhattan from the suburbs, where he lives with Brenda (Torres), his schoolteacher wife of nearly seven years, and their two small children. The marriage has grown tired. “What I can’t understand,” Richard muses, “is how my wife can not have sex with me and yet still send me out into the world where there are so many beautiful women.” His appreciative gazing at passing lovelies turns into true temptation when sexpot Nikki Tru (Washington) shows up at Richard’s office.

What Wife gets right is the push-pull of marriage, the way the comfort of the familiar can butt up against the siren call of the new. One senses that with this film, Rock is tentatively finding his way to a more grown-up approach to comedy. (R)