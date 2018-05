by Genevieve Davis and Mary Poulos Wilde

There is a hint of seriousness in this ostensibly funny book. A list of 10 suggestions, for instance, includes “DO NOT threaten to tell his boss and have him fired. (You may need the alimony.)” The humor has an edge, though, especially the list of “Champion cheaters in history.” One is Thomas Jefferson—”Father of the Declaration of Independence and also several illegitimate children.” (Wetherall Publishing, paper, $3.95)