Picks and Pans Review: How the West Was Fun

ABC (Sat, Nov. 19, 8 p.m. ET)

B-

A softhearted insurance claims adjuster (boy, is he in the wrong profession!) from Philadelphia takes his spunky daughters (the cute-as-bugs Olsen twins from Full House) to a dude ranch in Colorado. The ranch’s kindly owner (Northern Exposure’s Peg Phillips) is being hoodwinked by her devious son (Martin Mull).

It falls to the twins to save the day, an assignment that involves a magical Indian, a beautiful rodeo trick rider, a preternaturally wise horse and a gold mine.

Mull’s plot is to pave over this pocket of Old West charm and turn it into a tacky theme park. Too late. I think the Olsens have beat him to the punch. Call it the Blonderosa.