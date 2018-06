>THE BOOK

Morissette’s “redefining moment” came when she discovered Dr. Joel Fuhrman’s diet, which stresses nutrient-dense food such as cucumbers and collards. “It was a big lifestyle change for me.”

HER MEALS

The singer starts out with a spinach banana smoothie and then digs into a kale salad for lunch. For a snack, she’ll have her favorite—grapefruit.

MINI INDULGENCES

“If I’m PMSing and I really need chocolate, I’ll eat the chocolate.”