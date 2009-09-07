Picks and Pans Review: How I Became a Famous Novelist

by Steve Hely |

REVIEWED BY KYLE SMITH

NOVEL



Angry at his ex for wedding a guy with a stable job, Pete Tarslaw, a slacker who ghostwrites college application essays, resolves to be an acclaimed author—but not a good one. A study of bestseller lists yields such rules as “Evoke confusing sadness” and, for the audiobook crowd, “Have scenes on highways, making driving seem poetic and magical.” A former writer for David Letterman, Hely hilariously skewers the word game. If this book doesn’t make you laugh, you may need a new funny bone.